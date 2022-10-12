Unstop-Ability is back.
The show featuring local performers living with disability returns to Inverell Town Hall this week to embrace the joy and power of a shared creative experience.
The performers aged five to 60, spanning abilities and experience, will join together to express themselves through movement and music, with solo and group performances by the Dramamatics, First Nations artist Alex Munro, students from the Ross Hill School support unit, and actors from the Drama Dreams program.
Creative director Stephanie Marshall said Unstop-Ability is a performance that allows people with disability a place to be seen in a very public way.
"And that's important, because people can't grow up to be what they can't see - so, we need to make people with a disability more visible in our community, because they are part of our community," she said.
"And the second thing is, it's important because we all come together as a community."
Originally planned for 2020, this year will be the third in the Unstop-Ability series, stalled for two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stephanie, with artistic director Michèle Jedlicka had tried to nut out different iterations of the show to meet the evolving levels of pandemic restrictions, and ways to keep vulnerable performers safe.
From Zoom rehearsals to keep morale and the connectivity between people vital, to eventual rehearsals first outdoors, then indoors, the show has taken a winding road to this week's performance as part of the Inverell Sapphire City Festival.
Stephanie said this year's theme, A New Broom Sweeps Clean, reflected the journey the world, and the performers, have taken in the past two years.
"I felt after the couple of years of isolation and disruption that we've had with COVID, we needed to have a fresh start, and a fresh think about how we come back together," she said.
Inspired by an African proverb, Stephanie said there was a morning ritual of sweeping the dust in the village so there are no footsteps of the person who has passed, to allow them to be free.
"It's always been in my mind, that lovely image - that to let go of things, you have to sweep it all away, to let new things come in," she said.
Unstop-Ability plays at the Inverell Town Hall on Wednesday, 12 October at 10.30am, and Thursday, 13 October at 6pm.
Tickets are free, but bookings are essential through Inverell Tourism, or trybooking.com/CCYXN.
Unstop-Ability was made possible by a grant from Festivals Australia.
