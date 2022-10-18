The Inverell Times
Inverell's Got Talent returns following pandemic

By Newsroom
October 18 2022 - 4:00am
After celebrating it's 10th anniversary in 2019, Inverell's Got Talent returned from a two-year COVID break with a vengeance.

