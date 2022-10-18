After celebrating it's 10th anniversary in 2019, Inverell's Got Talent returned from a two-year COVID break with a vengeance.
The $2000 prizemoney on offer, in the amazing showcase of emerging talent, attracted an excellent range of junior and senior performers including a couple of budding singer/songwriters.
The Town Hall audience, eager to encourage local talent, responded enthusiastically to a lively array of singers, dancers, instrumentalists and a choral group.
The junior winner was Vanessa Wills with encouragement awards going to Elkie Sargeant, Anya King, Savannah Lea and Phoebe Regan.
Best Original Song went to Liam Maddigan.
In the Senior Section, the judges chose their Top 4 - Craze Dance Academy, Pru and Flo Black, SYMPATICO and Sam Frazier before announcing the overall winner for 2022. - Craze Dance Academy for their performance of Bohemian Rhapsody.
Prizes were presented by Inverell East Rotary President, John Scoble who thanked everybody concerned and declared Inverell's Got Talent 2022 a resounding success.
Additional entertainment was provided by well-known musicians Chris Richter and Jasmine Aleisha, The Craze Dance Academy and Glen Innes-based duo, The Abbeys.
Members of the Inverell East Rotary Club along with community and Inverell High volunteers organised and ran the event.
They were ably supported by the sound-engineer skills of Allen East and the lighting talents of Leon Fox and Laura King.
Inverell East Rotary Club wishes to thank Inverell Shire Council, all local sponsors, STA FM and The Inverell Times for their generous support.
Photos of each contestant will be available on the club website www.inverelleastrotary.org.au.
