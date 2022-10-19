Historic club breaks with tradition to hold second auction

The Inverell Club's Antiques and Collectables Auction was a huge success with bidders coming from across eastern Australia.
While no price records were broken this auction, items that drew strong attention ranged from a local brass church bell to a Minties truck from the 1953 Sydney Royal Easter Show.
With a certain amount of trepidation regarding the predicted "flooding rains" the auction was able to go ahead as planned on Saturday, October 8, with a break in the weather.
More than 200 registered bidders eagerly contested the bidding on 600 lots of mixed antiques and collectables.
Club President and auctioneer, Peter Squires was extremely pleased with the result outlining the Inverell Club's attempts to create an auction which was successful for both vendors and buyers as well as creating a social atmosphere.
Peter said that this was the eighth auction the Inverell Club had organised but it was the first time the club had held two auctions in the same year.
"We're now receiving lots of vendor requests from estates, people downsizing and even people holding garage sales who may have a few special items they wish to sell but are of better quality than normal garage sale items," Peter said.
"This sale we had estate vendors from as far as Goondiwindi, Gold Coast and Moree with bidders from as far as Orange and the Queensland Sunshine Coast in attendance."
Auction organiser, Robert Walburn commented that it looked like two auctions a year would now become normal practice.
"Traditionally we've held our auction on the first Saturday after Easter with April 15th next year the regular date," he said.
"But we've already received huge interest in vendors asking to be included in that auction with a second auction in 2023 likely.
"It looks like the first Saturday after the October long weekend might become another regular calendar date."
The auction was limited to 600 lots with Peter appreciative of the help of assistant auctioneer, Matthew Mair of John Mair and Co. on the day.
Limiting it to 600 lots and selling about 100 an hour meant that people could plan their day and not face a long drawn out procedure.
All proceeds from the commission charged go to maintenance of the historic 110 year old iconic weatherboard building in the Evans Street Cultural Precinct.
The current Board of Directors are very focused on preserving the landmark building and as part of their support for the local community the club includes items from local charities and church groups in their auction which they sell on a reduced commission in support of these organisations.
The club classifies their auction lots into three general areas of furniture, jewellery and collectables
Looking at the October auction catalogue if you have an interest in antiques and collectables you should mark April 15, 2023, in your diary now.
