My cousin is in the fight of her life, but you can help

Former Inverell girl Melissa White is currently in the fight of her life as she battles Mucosal Melanoma Cancer.
Melissa, who now resides on the Sunshine Coast, is the daughter of Inverell couple Yvonne and Kerry White.
Melissa was first diagnosed in June 2020, and has endured numerous surgeries and procedures to fight this devastating disease.
"Mucosal Melanoma is found in tissues in the respiratory, digestive, and reproductive tracts, and whilst less common than cutaneous (or skin) melanoma, it can be more difficult to treat," Matthew Browne, CEO Melanoma Institute Australia said.
Last month I decided to help raise much needed funds for Mucosal Melanoma Cancer research and with the help and support from the wonderful staff at Melanoma Institute Australia, I set up "Mel's Mucosal Warriors".
Now if you're wondering why I would choose this particular research trial to support, well it's personal for me, as Melissa is my cousin.
Throughout the month of October, I am walking an extra 150km to raise money, and awareness for Mucosal Melanoma.
Mid way through the month I have completed over 90km. I walk the extra km's through my lunch break or after work each day.
I have currently raised over $1700 but with a goal of $5000, I have a way to go before I reach my target.
MIA CEO Browne also stated: "More research is needed to better understand the drivers of Mucosal Melanoma, and to find more effective treatments. Melanoma Institute Australia is grateful for support provided by this fundraising event."
Melissa's medical team consists of specialist on the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and Sydney, and whilst they are the best in their field, they can only do so much.
While this article goes to print, Melissa is to undergo her 5th surgery and may be facing radiation and immunotherapy in the near future.
Sadly, Mucosal Melanoma is a more aggressive type of cancer that currently has no cure.
To donate and help find a cure for this life-threatening disease, scan the QR code that will take you directly to the Melanoma Institute fundraising page. All donations over $2 are tax deductable and no donation is too small as every dollar counts.
As Melissa says, it may literally save her life.
