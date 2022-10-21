Police are appeal for the public's help to find a missing 72 year old man.
Gary McCoullough was last seen at home in Stannifer, nine kilometres north of Tingha, about 9am Friday 21 October.
Officers attached to New England Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him, when he could not be contacted.
Family and police hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Gary is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 177cm tall, of a solid build, and has short grey hair. It is not known what he is wearing.
Gary is believed to be with his vehicle; a 1995 white Ford Falcon Ute with New South Wales registration TYM790.
Anyone with information into Gary's whereabouts it urged to contact Inverell Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
