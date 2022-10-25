A wash out for round two plus round one results

Round three of Inverell cricket is setdown for this Saturday.
Fixture:
Square And Compass vs Staggy Creek Cricket Club
McCosker 1 (Unlikely Venue due to wet outfield)
Rivendell Renegades vs Delungra
Varley Oval
Campbell & Freebairn Rebels vs Glen Innes
McCosker Oval 2
The state of outfields will be monitored during the week. Lets hope for some dry weather
The November Monthly Meeting will be held at the Inverell RSM Club on Wednesday November 2 from 7 pm
Inverell Grade Cricket Report - round one on October 15
Campbell & Freebairn Rebels V Delungra
Rebels won the toss and elected to field on a rain effected pitch. Delungra got away to steady start. Tyson Will 34 and Hunter Barnett added a good score and Delungra were travelling quite well at second drinks at 3-140. The loss of Barnett (44) saw a collapse as Delungra were rolled with two overs to spare for 168. They dearly missed their skipper John Krauss who was unavailable due to injury. Jack Digby 4-38 was best for the Rebels , with Tim O'keefe and Brendon Reynold staking two wickets each.
Delungra were a player short and this was always going to make defending difficult. After an early run out of Brendon Campbell, Jack Cole and David Mudaliar added a century partnership (104) in good time with Cole making a rapid 63. Mudaliar kept the score board ticking over . A couple of quick wickets kept Delungra interested but John North( 12 NO) was able to stay with Mudaliar to secure victory.
Best bowling for Delungra was Brad Readett with 2-26 , Cam Stewart also took a wicket
Rivendell Renegades V Square & Compass
Compass won the toss and sent Renegades in on a damp pitch. Renegades were short players but made a commendable effort with the bat. Harry King lead the way with 38, Jack Bennett was solid with 35 and Ryan Campbell a well compiled 27 before being run out from a return straight hit from his batting partner. Renegades were dismissed in the last over for 168. Jai tasker was impeccable bowling his 8 overs for a miserly 4 runs.
Compass went in and gradually wore the total down with Spalding 15 and Alex smith 12. When the seventh wicket fell at 114 an upset was on the cards but Matt Rose with a controlled 90 not out and Alex White 11 not out added 56 for the eighth wicket to secure the match. Will Archer 2-18, and Rohan Guest 2-30 were the best with the Ball for Renegades and Brendan power also took two wickets.
Staggy Creek v Glen Innes
After a hiatus of a couple seasons former power house Staggy Creek returned to the competition. They won the toss and batted against an undermanned Glen Innes team. Staggy made a solid 9-201 from their 40 overs. The main contributors were Troy Brabant 60 and Louis Grebert 36. Matt Cutmore also made 19. Kahn Johnson bowled well taking 3-27 and Nathan Matthews took 3 for 31.
Glen Innes were always going to find the chase difficult with a undermanned team and were dismissed in under 16 overs for 57. Scott Leonard made 12 and was the best. Noah Brabant was the best for the Creekers with 2-12. Will Marshall also bowled well with 1-8
