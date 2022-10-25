A wash out for round two plus round one results

Rebels won the toss and elected to field on a rain effected pitch. Delungra got away to steady start. Tyson Will 34 and Hunter Barnett added a good score and Delungra were travelling quite well at second drinks at 3-140. The loss of Barnett (44) saw a collapse as Delungra were rolled with two overs to spare for 168. They dearly missed their skipper John Krauss who was unavailable due to injury. Jack Digby 4-38 was best for the Rebels , with Tim O'keefe and Brendon Reynold staking two wickets each.