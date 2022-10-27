SYDNEY-based artist Jennifer Friedland has taken top honours in the Inverell Art Prize this year.
She was awarded $3000 and named grand champion for her Bye Bye Rabbit Hole piece.
Friedland is known for exploring aspects of the feminine, parts of identity and systems, social constructs and beliefs.
She is part of a group of emerging artists who share their work at the Art Lounge in Bondi.
" I've always been drawn to the human form, my paintings are primarily concerned with people, and the traces left behind," she said on her profile.
"The fundamentals of remembering, collectiveness and connection."
Sections this year included: Open Art, Local Artist, Miniature Art, Ceramics, 3D, Creative Fibre and Textiles, Applied Art and Young Artist.
Photography the special theme this year with professional, amateur, and junior sections.
The exhibition continues in the Gallery until November 14th.
The Galleries Opening Hours are 10am until 4pm Monday to Friday and Saturday 10am until 1 pm.
WINNERS
INVERELL ART PRIZE WINNER
Grand Champion $3000 1:124 Bye Bye Rabbit Hole, Jennifer Friedland, Maroubra,
NSW OPEN SECTION 1st Place $1000 1:49 Banksia Compass, Jane Henry, Bonshaw, NSW 2nd Place $250 1:33 The Flower Loving Mechanic, James White, Armidale, NSW Highly Commended 1:106 Sight Unseen, Trish Tait, Knockrow, NSW Highly Commended 1:61 Ripple, Kate Owen, North Star, NSW
2. LOCAL SECTION 1st Place $500 2:19 Time Warp, Robert Day, Gilgai, NSW 2nd Place $100 2:43 Interior, Hollie Lee, Inverell, NSW Highly Commended 2:6 Abstract Landscape, Roseanne Wood, Inverell, NSW Highly Commended 2:41 Epicormic Landscape , Janine Piper, Inverell, NSW.
3. SPECIAL FEATURE - Photography, Professional 1 st Place $500 3P:2 Rams In A Row Kali Lewis Paterson, NSW 2nd Place $250 3P:4 Exploding Into Spring Alissa Cook Lilyfield, NSW Highly Commended 3P:6 Retired Thrones Alisha Reading Toobeah Highly Commended 3P:1 Tabletop Mountain, Inverell Andrew Davis Inverell, NSW.
3.2 SPECIAL FEATURE, Photography, Amateur 1 st Place $300 3A:9 Shoes, Michelle Jedlicka, Delungra, NSW 2nd Place $150 3A:3 Bushfire Survivors, Jim Schliebs, Inverell, NSW Highly Commended 3A:2 Home Jamie-Lee Garner, Reddestone, Highly Commended 3A:15 Daydreamer, Camiliea Edwards, Inverell, NSW.
3.3 SPECIAL FEATURE, Photography Junior 1 st Place $200 3J:5 Lights At Night, James Paton, Inverell, NSW 2 nd Place $100 3J:3 All I See Is Yellow, Harvey Edwards, Inverell, NSW High Comm 3J:1 Man On A Mission, Eli King, Inverell, NSW High Comm 3J:13 Free, Sophie Anderson, Inverell, NSW.
4. MINIATURE SECTION 1st Place $150 4:5 What's For Me, Anne Guy, Bayview, NSW 2 nd Place $50 4:2 MacIntyre Musing, Andrew Davis, Inverell, NSW High Comm 4:14 Just Tea For Me, Karen Backus, Yallaroi, NSW High Comme 4:15 Royal Bug Court, Laura Hogan, Blackalls Park.
5. CERAMICS SECTION 1st Place $150 5:13 Stir Crazy, Trina McRae, Inverell, NSW 2 nd Place $50 5:4 Twins, Debbie Doye, Inverell, NSW High Comm 5:14 Beside , Jane Peterkin, Tingha, NSW High Comm 5:6 Heart Of The Sea-Tulipiere, Tracy Murray, Oxley, QLD 6.
3D SECTION 1st Place $150 6:7 Traction Engine, Robert Day, Gilgai, NSW 2nd Place $50 6:6 Tree Of Life, Robert Day, Gilgai, NSW High Comm 6:1 Does My Bum Look Big? Mayin Chan, Inverell, NSW High Comm 6:10 Blue Glass, Hans Mouthaan, Inverell, NSW.
7. Creative Textiles and Fibre 1st Place $150 7:3 Crazy Patch Umbrella, Pat Tomlinson, Ashford, NSW 2 nd Place $50 7:1 Four Seasons, Julie Michel, Inverell, NSW High Comm 7:2 Rosella, Magic, Ann Guy, Bayview, NSW High Comm 7:4 Dance Queen, Leonie Turner, Inverell.
8. Applied Art 1st Place $150 8:4 Remains #3, Fay Roselt, Applethorpe, 2nd Place $50 8:2 Muriel, Corrine Daw, Inverell, NSW High Comm 8:3 Against The Wind, Bruce Peasley, Inverell, NSW High Comm 8:8 Rustic Mirror, Hans Mouthaan, Inverell, NSW 9.
Young Artist 1st Place $150 9:5 Mushy Mushrooms, Josee Romer, Inverell, NSW 2 nd Place $50 9:15 Horse Christabel Cusviller, Inverell, NSW High Comm 9:4 Sky On Fire, Laura D Kleindon, Wandsworth, NSW High Comm 9:2 Rainy Street, Kimberley Wilson, Delungra, NSW.
Inverell Shire Council Acquisitions: 1:49 Banksia Compass, Jane Henry, Bonshaw 1:106 Sight Unseen, Trish Tait, Knockrow 5:14 Beside, Jane Peterkin, Tingha.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
