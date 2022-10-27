The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Jennifer Friedland wins Inverell Art Prize with her Bye Bye Rabbit Hole work

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated October 27 2022 - 5:01am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SYDNEY-based artist Jennifer Friedland has taken top honours in the Inverell Art Prize this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.