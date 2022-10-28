The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Glen Innes man in custody after multiple robberies, carjacking and police chase across Glen Innes and Inverell

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 28 2022 - 5:18am, first published 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Multiple crime scenes have been setup across the two towns. Picture from file

A MAN is in police custody after allegedly going on a violent robbery rampage through New England this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.