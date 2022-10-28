A MAN is in police custody after allegedly going on a violent robbery rampage through New England this morning.
Police have yet to lay charges but suspect the 33-year-old was behind at least three robberies, another attempted hold-up, several assaults, a police pursuit and a carjacking.
It all started when police were called to a pharmacy break-in on Grey Street in Glen Innes about 4am, after reports a man was armed with a sledgehammer.
The man allegedly threatened a security guard at the scene before fleeing with medication in a grey Holden Commodore.
About 30 minutes later, a man allegedly assaulted the employee of a service station on the New England Highway at Glen Innes, before fleeing with cash.
Then, shortly after 6am, a passer-by intervened to help two employees at another service station on Glen Innes Road at Inverell.
The man allegedly assaulted the pair before fleeing empty-handed when the witness stopped to help.
Police started patrolling for the man, and at about 6.15am, a grey Commodore which police suspect is linked to the events, was spotted driving on Byron Street.
Officers initiated a chase when the Holden refused to stop, but they had to abandon the pursuit minutes later because it was too dangerous.
Officers then found the vehicle bogged near Copeton Dam Road.
Minutes later a nearby farmer told police a man had stolen his four-wheel-drive. The victim said the man approached his home for help, before stealing the car.
Shortly after the stolen four-wheel-drive was spotted on Copeton Dam Road where police deployed road spikes which hit two tyres on the vehicle.
The car eventually came to a stop on Jardine Road in Inverell about 7am, and police pounced on a 33-year-old who was behind the wheel.
The man, who police said is from Glen Innes, was arrested and taken to Inverell hospital for blood and urine testing.
He's then expected to be questioned by investigators at Inverell Police Station.
Police said investigations are continuing. Multiple crime scenes were established across Glen Innes and Inverell on Friday morning and investigators have been combing the areas for evidence.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
