ABOUT 5000 people are expected to watch Australian music legend Daryl Braithwaite and award-winning pop star Samantha Jade perform at Inverell this Saturday.
The event delivered by Inverell Shire Council has been made possible through funding from NSW Government as part of the Reconnecting Rural Communities Grant Program.
Council's manager of administrative and marketing services Peter Caddey said there had been plenty of interest in the 'Music Under The Stars' show.
"The response has been sensational and we're expecting at least 5000 in the park on Saturday night," Caddey said.
"They're coming from all over the place too, so there will be a lot of visitors descending on the town, which will be wonderful for the economy.
"A lot of time and effort has gone into it and it's going to be one of the best concerts Inverell has seen for quite some time."
Braithwaite has had a distinguished career spanning more than 40 years.
He is one of Australia's most iconic and award-winning performers with songs including The Horses, One Summer and As The Days Go By.
Samantha Jade is a winner of the X Factor and was the first woman to win an Australia series of the reality show.
It saw her sign with Sony Music Australia before going to win an Aria Award with a number of popular releases.
It will be a family friendly event and local Service Clubs will be in attendance with food and refreshments for purchase.
People are encouraged to bring a chair and rug with the concert starting from 7pm at Campbell Park.
The show runs in conjunction with the Brighter Access Sapphire City Festival Committee and Australian Network Entertainment.
MP Adam Marshall said the concert is the first of a string of upcoming local community events funded by a $301,708 state government grant while working with Inverell Shire Council.
Inverell mayor Paul Harmon said: "This is an incredible opportunity to see two legends of Australian music perform for free on our doorstep.
"Daryl Braithwaite and Samantha Jade are world class performers and we are excited to present such an amazing show for the community to enjoy."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
