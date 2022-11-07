INCREASED financial assistance in regional communities is helping people in New England travel longer distances to receive specialist care.
The Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme was introduced on August 1, when the NSW Government's $149.5 million funding boost came into effect.
Armidale couple Pat and Robert Hanson thought they'd have to budget for large travel and accommodation costs when Robert learned he needed cancer treatment in Coffs Harbour.
"When Robert was diagnosed with cancer, it was a very stressful and overwhelming time as Robert's treatment was going to be in Coffs Harbour, 180km away, and he needed six weeks of radiation treatment," Mrs Hanson said.
"IPTAAS allowed us to travel and stay in Coffs Harbour for that time without needing Robert to drive back and forth, which was a huge relief.
"It covered our petrol and our accommodation at the hospital, saving us around $3000."
Community-based charities like Can Assist provide financial support to cancer patients living in rural and regional areas to help access treatment and care.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said more than 1000 additional patients per month have lodged claims since August.
"We know there were people in our regional and rural communities who were not seeking the care they needed because of the high cost of travel and accommodation," Mrs Taylor said.
"With the increased subsidies now available, many of these people are now receiving life-changing treatment.
"This crucial program is helping to ensure that no matter where you live in NSW, you can access the healthcare you need."
The NSW Government is launching an awareness campaign to promote the benefits of the scheme, which will include flyers, fact sheets, an updated website and social media posts targeting existing, new and potential patients and their families and carers.
Treasurer Matt Kean said the subsidy for people requiring accommodation has almost doubled, while the NSW Government has also almost doubled the private vehicle subsidy rate from 22 cents to 40 cents per kilometre for patients who have to travel more than 100 kilometres for care.
"As well as receiving more money back, additional patients are now eligible to apply," Mr Kean said.
"It's great to see so many more people receiving help to ease the financial burden of travel and accommodation, and we want even more patients to come forward and use IPTAAS."
