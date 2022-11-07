A PACKED crowd turned out to watch Australian music legend Daryl Braithwaite and award-winning pop star Samantha Jade perform at Inverell.
They were also treated to a memorable fireworks display and other support acts including local acoustic group The Abbeys.
READ MORE:
The 'Music Under The Stars' show was a free concert hosted by Inverell Shire Council with funding from the NSW government.
"We had in excess of 5000 people in attendance, which was a magnificent result," Councils Manager Administrative and Marketing Services Peter Caddey said.
"It couldn't have been a better night, the weather was perfect, the park was a picture postcard and the entertainment was just incredible.
"The fireworks were also spectacular, which we predicted they would be.
"It's extremely rewarding; we put these events on for the community so they can access artists they wouldn't normally see.
"The class of the performers would usually mean you have to travel quite a distance with a fair bit of cost involved to watch them play."
Braithwaite had the crowd on its feet with his iconic song The Horses echoing around Curtis Park.
Samantha Jade was a big hit with the kids as plenty of families took advantage of seeing the big names live.
"Both of them were very good with the crowd and certainly made themselves available for photos and to have a chat," Caddey said.
"They were really down to earth people and it was such a pleasure for us to be able to host and watch them play on the River Stage."
The star power was enough to attract plenty of visitors from nearby LGA's and outside the region.
"We've seen plenty of activity to indicate that people came from outside the region for the concert, too," Mr Caddey said.
"Every little bit that can go into the Inverell economy really helps our businesses.
"We certainly thank the NSW government for the financial support in making the concert possible."
Bingara will get the chance to attract plenty of people to its upcoming Christmas concert when Thirsty Merc play later this month.
Funding for these events has been provided by the NSW government and its community fund for regional shows.
The Inverell concert was first of eight events for the region, covering fishing, cycling, music, plays, festivals and the annual Eisteddfod who will share $301,708.
The breakdown of the events and the funding provided under this program is:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.