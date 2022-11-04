2500 landholders part of plan to control wild dog problem

The Northern Tablelands boasts some of the most rugged terrain in the state but is kicking goals when it comes to community and landholder engagement in a nil-tenure approach to wild dog control.
The National Wild Dog Action Plan took a deep dive with Northern Tablelands Local Land Services General Manager Paul Hutchings to find out the secret behind the success of the co-ordinated control programs.
A total of 40 wild dog management plans have been developed across 3 million hectares - up from 2.5 million in 2019 - involving 2500 landholders committed to a shared vision.
READ MORE:
Ninety-two pest animal control groups target fox, wild dog, feral pig and feral deer in areas of existing and new activity, with more than 450 landholders alone involved in aerial baiting programs.
Last financial year, 64 community meetings brought producers and stakeholders together to instil a shared commitment for collective action around coordinated control programs for wild dogs, foxes, feral pig and deer.
"These meetings bring land managers together to not only talk about our planned aerial and ground baiting programs to ensure they have input to where bait lines are laid, but also we invest in those groups through the National Landcare Program or LLS pest levy funding, so they have funds to engage trappers or purchase tools such as canid pest ejectors," Mr Hutchings said.
"This gives the group ownership and the resources so they can make sure they maintain the capability of wild dog control.
"Our aerial baiting program alone costs $300,000 per year, excluding staff time, so having the shared funding from government ensures all stakeholders are working together.
"We have agreed management plans with the wild dog associations so they can outline the expectations of all parties - Local Land Services, Forest Corp, National Parks and Wildlife Service and private landholders."
Mr Hutchings paid tribute to the work done by Centre for Invasive Species Solutions North East NSW Wild Dog Facilitator David Worsley.
He said Mr Worlsey had worked closely with Local Land Services staff to assist with the planning and delivery of one of the largest aerial and ground baiting programs in the state.
"The 2022 autumn program involved 396 landholders, 24 state forest areas, 3434km of aerial bait lines and combined (aerial and ground) 137,381 baits in 2021, just within the Northern Tablelands Local Land Services region alone."
Feedback is gathered at the community meetings before the proposed baiting programs and afterwards to give an after-action review.
"We debrief on the key issues such as logistics, weather, bait preparation and quality," Mr Hutchings said.
"During programs there are daily updates so there is an opportunity for live, on-the-spot feedback, and at the end for review and continuous improvement."
According to annual land and stock returns, the Northern Tablelands has among the highest livestock carrying capacities of any region in NSW. It also harbours a significant pest animal population with plentiful habitat and food sources.
"Not only is it rugged terrain in parts of the region, but we have a lot of public land, national park and forest corporation estate - much of it is inaccessible country, whether that is freehold or public land creating connection to the coast allowing the migration of wild dogs between the two areas," Mr Hutchings said.
Last year, Northern Tablelands Local Land Services had 480 land managers involved in wild dog ground baiting programs and 883 in aerial feral pest control programs.
"Wild dogs have been in this part of the world for a long time with more reports of activity in the western falls country than five or 10 years ago," Mr Hutchings said.
"However, we can't confirm if that is people's awareness of the value of reporting and working with Local Land Services or if it is genuinely new wild dog activity.
"It's that fine line between more awareness around services to support people dealing with wild dogs versus actual wild dog activity and the change around enterprises from cattle to sheep."
The model NSW Local Land Services uses is based on strategic baiting and suppression of wild dogs.
"We know it makes a difference in terms of dog and fox numbers. Where we have done studies around Guy Fawkes National Park, the quoll populations in areas of long-term aerial baiting are greater and the fox populations are lower," Mr Hutchings said.
"Landholder reporting is an important part of intervention and the reactive programs to back up the proactive or strategic programs.
"The outcome is to protect agriculture industries and the environment from wild dogs - it's not about dogs hanging in a tree."
Baiting programs are carried out each autumn and every few years in spring.
Mr Hutchings said there was a correlation between bait deployment and coordinated programs, and a reduction in predation.
"When looking at trends, there is no doubt the more we bait, the greater reduction in predation reports."
A new bait shed at Inverell has enabled Local Land Services to more effectively provide a service to landholders with increased space for equipment storage and a large freezer for baits.
The Glen Innes bait shed facility is also being upgraded with a new cool room and larger footprint for an improved service.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.