ABOUT 100 people turned out for the Inverell Breast Cancer Support Group Charity Bowls Day on Sunday.
Teams and individual bowlers took to the greens at Inverell Sporties to raise funds for the support group.
"The (bowling) club offered to put it on and we always get a lot of support in Inverell because we keep the money local," support group president president Trish Keightley said.
READ MORE:
"Because we're supported so well by local businesses we're able to support all women with any type of cancer.
"We are so fortunate to have such caring people in our community and I'm often blown away by the support.
"At the end of October, in one week alone, we had seven people come forward who needed our assistance.
"That number is fairly high, but it's why we do what we do.
"It is very prevalent in Inverell and everyone seems to know someone affected in some way.
"It probably a big reason why people are so generous and will keep giving, giving and giving," she said.
The event raised $6229 with the Sporties club members helping make it a successful day.
State MP Adam Marshall was one of the bowlers and the event could become an annual fixture on the calendar.
"We had 24 teams which was a really good number and the local businesses supported us very well with raffle items," Women at Sporties president Kay Scott said.
"I hadn't had a lot to do with the breast cancer support group until recently, but they work very well and do a lot for women in the community.
"We decided as a bowling club it's something we should really get behind," she said.
Plans are already underway for a charity golf day in February while the support group will hold its Christmas luncheon at Inverell RSM Club on December 1.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.