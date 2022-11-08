Delungra V Square & Compass
Delungra won the toss and elected to bat. They were in early trouble as Jai Tasker ripped the top order taking 4-2 in four overs. The resurrection of the Delungra fell to Captain John Krauss as he and Mitch Stewart put on 48 for the fifth wicket. There were some smaller partnerships but Krauss finally fell for 73 and Delungra were dismissed for 104 well inside their allotted overs. Jai Tasker finished 5-13 and Raj Thirupathi took 3-15.
In reply, despite some early good bowling Square & Compass were able to navigate a solid victory, being 1-108 in 26 overs.
Captain Liam Spalding made 30, Matt Rose an undefeated 33 and Jai Tasker 25 not out for a solid match performance.
This wins leaves Square & Compass equal on top of the table after four rounds.
Campbell & Freebairn V Staggy Creek
The long term rivalry was renewed on Saturday.
The game lived up to expectations and was closely contested.
The Rebels batted first and made a respectable 180 with Tony Blake 48 and John North 20. Michael Kenny was the pick of the bowlers for Staggy with three wickets. Their young spinners also bowled well in Will Marshall and Sam Frazier.
In reply, Troy Brabant made 72 as the Creekers fell short with 167 in their chase.
Best for Rebels with the ball was Brendon Reynolds with 3 wickets.
Glen Innes V Rivendell Renegades
Rivendell Renegades were able to comprehensively defeat an undermanned Glen Innes team at Cameron Park( Bert Lowrey Field). Renegades made an imposing 7-347 with most of the batsman in the runs. Jack Bennett was best with 69 not out, Harry King 49, Ryan Campbell 46 and Dan McLachlan 47. Best with the ball was Kahn Johnson with 3-77.
In reply it was always going to be a big effort. Tom Mitchell scored his second half century in a row with 54 and Kahn Johnson another all round performance made 23. Best with the ball for renegades was Harry King with 2-6..
