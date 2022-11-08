Delungra won the toss and elected to bat. They were in early trouble as Jai Tasker ripped the top order taking 4-2 in four overs. The resurrection of the Delungra fell to Captain John Krauss as he and Mitch Stewart put on 48 for the fifth wicket. There were some smaller partnerships but Krauss finally fell for 73 and Delungra were dismissed for 104 well inside their allotted overs. Jai Tasker finished 5-13 and Raj Thirupathi took 3-15.