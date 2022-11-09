There was plenty of fun and entertainment when Australian music legend Daryl Braithwaite and award-winning pop star Samantha Jade performed a free community concert at Inverell on the weekend.
The concert saw more than 5000 people turn out for one of the most memorable New England music events in recent memory.
Inverell Shire Council hosted the event with funding from the NSW government.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
