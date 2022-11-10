ARMIDALE will host the third session in the Northern Heat junior representative Aussies Rules program on December 3.
Players will be taken through strength and conditioning programs that they will be expected to complete over the Christmas and New Year break before the program resumes in early February.
Glen Innes teenagers Diesel Harvey and Shaun McKenna are part of the group of 36 players from the North Coast and North West regions.
Both played the combined Glen Innes Celts and Inverell Saints team, the Celtic Saints, this season.
The second session in the program at Coffs Harbour aimed to push players out of their comfort zone.
Inverell Saints player Cooper Taveira was invited to trial after missing the first round and has been included in rest of the schedule.
He is in the top squad with Harvey while McKenna is in a futures squad for younger players.
The second session was on running and clean skill execution by foot and hand, ramping up the running component to challenge the players to perform skills under fatigue.
Intensity based running drills were spread throughout the day's program where the focus was on repeat efforts to emulate match based running.
These bursts of intense effort were followed by kicking and handball drills that forced the players to concentrate on hitting targets and backing up the ball receiver.
Paul Taylor, Northern Heat program manager, said that the players adjusted very well to the challenging session.
"At the higher levels of the sport, game plans are built around the ability of the players to run 15 or more kilometres per match based on repeat intense efforts," Taylor said.
"That running can't compromise a player's ability to retain possession and find a team mate with the ball, so that's why we're challenging our players to improve in both facets."
"The effort shown during the running drills indicates the boys are starting to do the work at home on their own. When we moved into the skills work the players struggled a little bit at first to maintain the standards, but they quickly adapted and were much better able to switch their focus onto clean execution of the skill."
"Credit to the players, they worked really hard for the entire session and showed that they can quickly apply what they've learnt. We've quickly built a really strong base that we'll continue to build upon through the rest of the program.
The Armidale session will be held at the University of New England on December 3.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
