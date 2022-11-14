A NEW youth event aimed at getting isolated kids involved in sport and group activities will be held at Ashford.
Ashford Central School will host the free Big Youth Scramble for about 60 kids on Saturday, November 26.
The afternoon will consist of rotating team challenges such as Frisbee Golf, the Great Race, Water World and Capture the Flag.
The combined Presbyterian and Anglican (St Marks) churches of Ashford will organise and run the event which begins at 2.30pm (registration) and continues until 7pm.
All Ashford and outlying village and farm kids are invited to the event.
The focus is on school aged kids from Year 5 to Year 12 are invited to bring friends in the same age group.
"It's really just trying to bring a bit of a community feel back to Ashford," Lay Anglican Minister Dave Wood said.
"There are limited options for a lot of these kids outside of school hours.
"A lot of people are saying there were things happening before Covid that were shut down and haven't come back.
"We don't have too many sporting teams in town, either, I think there is hardly any in the age bracket we're looking at.
"We have town kids and farm kids here; sometimes the farm kids get caught in-between.
"If they want to go into Inverell it's 50 minutes after they've already driven a fair distance from the farm.
"It can make it a bit tricky and that's why we see a need to provide some sort of group event so they can have a bit more cohesion in the community."
The afternoon will finish with a barbecue dinner, which parents are invited to at 6.15pm with a short bible talk included.
Registrations beforehand is essential.
There is no cost for the Youth Scramble but a donation to offset costs will be received gladly.
Participant numbers are limited to 60, so early registration is recommended well ahead of the event.
Please contact Dave Wood on wooddave@bigpond.com for a registration form and other information.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
