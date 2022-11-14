The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Young and Regional

Ashford Central School will host the Big Youth Scramble to helps kids engage in the community

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated November 14 2022 - 2:32pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NEW youth event aimed at getting isolated kids involved in sport and group activities will be held at Ashford.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.