Cedric Cook remembered as a character, loving and mischievous

Cedric Cyril Cook was born in Inverell on February 7, 1927, to parents Fredrick and Agnes Cook.
Cedric was one of 10 children, six brothers and three sisters. Only one brother survives him, reinforcing the fact that he was a strong healthy gentleman until an unfortunate incident while in hospital saw his health decline rapidly.
In 1944 Cedric started his electrical apprenticeship with Harold Bishop in the Byron Arcade, Inverell and attended training in Sydney to persue his passion to become an electrician.
From that training Cedric worked as an electrician in and around the Inverell district for many years.
Cedric married the love of his life, Joan (nee Ridgewell) on September 1, 1956, and from their love came eight children, followed by 21 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Cedric and Joan were married for 64 years and celebrated many anniversary parties with family and friends, until Joan passed away October 10, 2020. A very sad time for Cedric as he had lost his soul mate.
Cedric became an electrical contractor and eventually established the business CC & BJ Cook Electrical Contractors.
This was in the early 1960s when electricity became more accessible. He would travel many miles and camp out for a week at a time to wire up and connect homes to electricity, much to the delight of his clients.
In 1968 the family farm on Bundarra Road was purchased and after he did some renovations and wired the home the electricity was connected and in 1975 the family moved in.
As well as his electrical business, Cedric also had to run the farm, in his spare time, plowing, harvesting, mustering, shearing, generally keeping it running to provide for his family and also to create a farming lifestyle for his family.
After work, whether it be on the farm or the electrical business, he always had time to stay at the dinner table for a chat and then read a child or grandchild a bedtime story.
Over the last few years he just loved being at home, always had the kettle on the stove ready to offer the next visitor a cuppa and a biscuit. His weekly outing would be a trip to town for a coffee, where word would get around and there could end up being 10 people drop by and have a quick chat with him while he was in town.
Cedric was very much a family man who after each gathering would be looking on his calendar for the next chance to do it all again.
At the end of each day he would be busy adding the stories of the day to his diary, entering all the names of his visitors.
Cedric truly was a character, loving and mischievous who loved to tell a joke and have a laugh.
His passing has left a big hole and will be forever missed by all his family and friends, and anyone who knew him.
The family were truly blessed to have him as their dad and grandad.
