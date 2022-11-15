BUILDING houses and a better life in Papua New Guinea is the reason why Allan Arisa plans to call Inverell home for the next four years.
Arisa is one from a group of 18 men from across PNG who have signed on to work at Bindaree Food Group.
They come under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme which aims to address labour shortages across rural and regional Australia.
It also helps overseas workers develop skills, earn income and support their families back home.
"Most of us are married and we're doing this for our wives and children," Mr Arisa said.
"A week before we were due to leave I told my wife I would stay behind and help her because we have a 16-month old daughter.
"She told me if I stayed we'd have nothing, but If I did go we would have an opportunity to have something.
"I want to build my family a house and this is the way I can do it.
"All of us have plans and are sending money back home."
Most of the men are from fishing villages across the country and range in ages from 21 to 38.
Among them they have several keen cricket and rugby league players.
They have already established links in the Inverell Cricket Association while some will play in the local rugby league competition next year.
The group have also joined the Uniting Church where their singing has been a big hit.
They have also settled into working life at the meat works where they are getting plenty of hours.
"For most of us its first time away from home and we're out of our comfort zone," Mr Arisa said.
"It's a new experience, when we first arrived it was really cold so we had to get used to that."
"We are enjoying it, they're are a lot of good people around who have really welcomed us."
"The church have been very kind to us and helped us fit in.
"They've given us extra blankets and warm clothing, they converse with us and have made the transition easier a lot easier for us
"For some of the boys its the first time they've used a smart phone. "It's taken them a while to adjust to it.
Allan is in a house of five with his cousin and is a nominated team leader.
"My job is to keep the younger ones in line," he said.
" The important thing is to to not forget about their families back home and remember why they've come here."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
