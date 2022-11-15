THREE students from the Inverell district will be setting the tone and spirit of The Armidale School into 2023, having been inducted to key leadership positions last week.
Felicity Barton of Inverell has been appointed a school prefect, being presented with her prefect's tie and badge at a special ceremony on 8 November, where she took a pledge to serve her fellow students and signed the Prefects Register, as her predecessors have done since 1940.
Ardie Curtis of 'Paradise Creek Station' is captain of Croft House, a boarding and co-curricular house, while Anouska Byrne of 'Gunnee Station', Delungra, is vice captain of Girls Boarding at the school.
At the ceremony, Principal Dr Rachel Horton said she had every confidence that the leaders would carry the baton of school spirit and tone into 2023 with passion, respect and humility.
"Above all, they have been called to join in our most important task - ensuring that every girl and boy in this school is able to feel supported and is confident that their best efforts will be applauded and never derided," she said.
