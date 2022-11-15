The Inverell Times
Three Inverell students in leadership poisitions at The Armidale School

By Newsroom
Updated November 16 2022 - 2:44pm, first published November 15 2022 - 3:00pm
Inverell district youngsters Ardie Curtis, Felicity Barton and Anouska Byrne with TAS Principal Dr Rachel Horton. Picture supplied

THREE students from the Inverell district will be setting the tone and spirit of The Armidale School into 2023, having been inducted to key leadership positions last week.

