Truck driver charged after woman's death in crash

Police have charged a man after a woman died following a two-vehicle crash near Inverell on Monday.
A 65-year-old truck driver will face court later this month, after he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving (cause death).
About 9.45am emergency services were called to the Gwydir Highway at Elsmore - about 22 kilometres east of Inverell - following reports a truck and car had crashed.
On arrival, officers from New England Police District found the driver of the car, a 59-year-old woman deceased.
The driver of the truck, a 65-year-old man, was taken to Inverell Hospital to undergo mandatory testing.
A crime scene was established, and the Crash Investigation Unit commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
About 10am Tuesday, police arrested and charged the driver of the truck. He was granted conditional bail to appear at Inverell Local Court on Thursday, November 24.
