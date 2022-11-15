The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Elsmore fatal crash: Truck driver charged after woman's death

By Newsroom
Updated November 16 2022 - 4:13pm, first published November 15 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Truck driver charged after woman's death in crash
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.