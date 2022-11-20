Racegoers young and old (and somewhere in between) turned up to Inverell Jockey Club's Bush Battler's and Diggers Cups meet.
They came from near and far to be part of the action which saw six races in a TAB2 meet.
The annual event on Saturday saw a much welcomed dry track.
Stephen Dixon and Indian Thunder won the 1400m Bush Battler's Cup while Stephen Dixon and Sure Strategy won the 1800 metre Diggers Cup.
Apprentice jockey Camille Houlgatte was aboard both and rode a treble on the day with another victory aboard Aurora Charm in the 1200m Class 2 Handicap.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
