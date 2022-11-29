Nullamanna gathers for Movember and mental health

A Mental Health Month and a Movember fundraising function was held in Nullamanna recently.
The night provided the community with a fun evening out with the emphasis on men's health, especially in a rural setting.
The gathering enjoyed music provided by Shandelle Morrow, while having the opportunity to learn about health services in the region.
Speakers included Julian Rote, a drought and disaster psychologist from Hunter New England Health, and Sandra McNaughton from the National Emergency Management Agency.
William Claridge, 2022 ALPA National Young Auctioneer winner, superbly worked the crowd whilst working thought the list of wonderful donated items from our local support businesses.
People partook in the fun bidding wars to take home a range of objects of including a John Deere Webber BBQ, a Trade Mutt Conversation shirt, a fire pit and welding helmet. William had a break while individuals relished the distribution of the raffle list comprising of meat trays, donated goods and several local business vouchers.
This was all followed by William returning to enjoy the banter whilst auctioning off the game men who laid their beards and/or hair on the line.
Thanks to Johnny Morton, Corey Baker, Uncle Kelvin Brown, Dallas Lancaster, Malachy Crowther and, after some fun teasing, Jeremy Gills, for their amazing funding raising effort which resulted in them accomplishing $2875 for Movember.
This enjoyable night of entertainment was not be possible without the many people behind the scene or our amazing local Inverell businesses.
Supporters of the evening included Metaland, RDO equipment, No Bull Butchery, Lennon's Butchery, Inverell Auto Glass, The Brew Shed, Hip Pocket Workwear, Tatt's Hotel, Compleat Angler Camping World, Inverell H Hardware, the Bearing Centre, and Campbells Fuel Service.
This year Fred Crowther was recognised for 40 years of service to the Nullamanna hall and grounds.
He has held several positions over that time including the hall committee president for 29 years.
His community involvement has also included the Nullamanna Landcare group and, though he is no longer an active rural bush fire volunteer, his is still a fire permit officer for the Nullamanna Bushfire Brigade.
