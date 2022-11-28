A BIG crowd turned out for the Bingara Christmas Concert which was headlined by Australian pop rock band Thirsty Merc.
People came from Inverell, Tamworth, Newcastle, Sydney and the surrounding area to see the show at Gwydir Oval on Saturday night.
"I'm thinking there were about 1500 people there, some were saying it might have been up to 2000," Gwydir Shire Council Media and Communications Team Leader Georgia Standerwick said.
"All the food vendors were under the pump, but no one went hungry."
Thirsty Merc recently returned to the stage having only played a few shows on its latest tour around the country.
"They were amazing, they played songs from their new album and a few Aussie classics," Ms Standerwick said.
"They were really excited to be on the road and performing again.
"It was great to see a mosh pit in Bingara; it might be the first time we've ever had that."
Accompanying Thirsty Merc on stage were performances from Bingara Central School and Preschool students, and Bingara-raised performer Natalie Baker and Berlin based opera singer Lexi Hutton returning home to play.
The event was possible through the NSW State Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund, Gwydir Shire Council, the Bingara Lions Club and assistance from local Bingara businessman John Bishton from the Bingara IGA and Hardware.
"We've had similar events in the past that we've had to fund through multiple channels," Ms Standerwick said
"It was great to have all the money given to us this time and that we didn't have to scratch around looking for it.
"We're really hoping to put something on again next year, depending on what we can do in terms of funding.
"Part of asking for a gold coin donation on entry was to help make sure it wasn't a one-off so people can see great entertainment in Bingara every year."
