Inverell Shire Council will be receiving almost $800,000 of the $50 million the state government is giving local councils to fix potholes and Moree will receive more than $900,000.
The funding was announced on Monday following heavy rainfall this year, which has damaged roads across the state.
Councils around the New England region are expected to receive funding from the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
READ MORE:
Tenterfield Shire Council was still waiting for its figure to be revealed by the state government.
Meanwhile, ACM has contacted other councils across the region to ask which roads will be prioritised for funding.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall released a statement, which said the figure for his electorate was $3.72 million.
The councils in Northern Tablelands received the following:
The NSW Government estimates around 420,000 potholes will be repaired with the $50m funding.
Inverell Shire Council told ACM the $794,261.52 will be utilised across its local and regional road network on a priority basis.
Walcha Council mayor Eric Noakes said if money like the $314,554.94 council will receive from the fund "keeps coming", he will be very "happy".
Cr Noakes said the money would go far to repairing roads, but workforce shortages mean council crews will be stretched.
"Workforce is a problem when you just get given this great lump sum," he said.
"Funding over a few years would be fantastic."-
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said all 94 regional councils that applied for funding had been approved for grants.
"From December, councils across regional NSW will receive their share of $50 million to repair pothole-ravaged local and regional roads," Mr Farraway said.
"That's money going straight into the bank accounts of councils to help them cover the extra costs and workload pressures following this year's unprecedented rain and storms.
"These grants are a rapid injection of cash to help councils get on with the job of repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead.
"This additional support will help councils to repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles.
"The NSW Government is backing our councils with this dedicated pothole repair funding which is the first of its kind in NSW," he said.
The NSW road network is more than 180,000 kilometres long, with local councils currently responsible for maintaining well in excess 85 per cent of it, including regional and local roads.
"With almost record rainfall being experienced across our region in the last 12-18 months - and two floods thrown in for the Moree district - our local roads have copped an absolute flogging are many are in a terrible condition," Mr Marshall said.
"To make matters worse, the continued wet weather has hampered councils' efforts to undertake any major repairs, instead just patching what they can until the next rain does more damage.
"This extra cash alone isn't the panacea, but it is a welcome boost for our councils and their road crews, who trying to take advantage of the current dry period to complete as much repair work as they can."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.