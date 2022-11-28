Saturday saw the completion of Inverell Golf Club's major and very popular 4-ball matchplay stroke event.
Pairs played the original qualifying round of this year's Marquart Jug back in July and followed up with round one early August.
The 16 winning pairs from round one continued in the Jug knockout while the losing teams went into the Mills Plate knockout.
On Saturday Gary Hadland and Steve Kent combined to take out the 2022 Marquart Jug, the fourth time they have won this competition.
They defeated Rowan Butler and Tim Moses in the final with play going to the 18th hole.
The match was all square after 9 holes and square again hitting off on the 18th.
Butler, Kent and Hadland all landed on the green with their tee shots while Moses hit the bunker.
Butler's birdie putt lipped out, Hadland missed his and Steve Kent sank his to win the match.
The Marquart Jug was originally sponsored by Jack Marquart, a life member of the Inverell Golf Club.
The mug was first presented in 1952 to the winners Hunter Passfield and Warn Trim.
Engravers had managed to fit 60 winning pairs on the jug before a wooden base was added to make room for more recent winners.
There are only three results missing from the mug since its inception 71 years ago.
The Mills Plate match will be decided this coming weekend.
Next Saturday will be the December, Sutton Insurance Monthly Mug, and the first round of the 2023 Hoyt Cup and Order of Merit.
It will also see the Monthly Mug winners for the last 12 months play off for the Gold Mug.
