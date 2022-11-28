Campbell & Freebairn Rebels V Square & Compass
Square & Compass batted first at Varley Oval against a determined Campbell & Freebairn Side. Compass was in early trouble as they lost both openers early. Jai Tasker made a rapid 30 before he was dismissed. Alex Hull scored briskly as well scoring 330 as well and there were some minor contributors with Jarred white and Tim Torgau both making 14 a piece. Adrian Hall with 2-23 was the best for the Rebels and Chris Wilson also grabbed 3-35. Blake Uebergang also captured two wickets. Compass had been rolled for 134 in under 34 overs.
In reply, Campbell & Freebairn openers Blake Uebergang and Dave Mudaliar rarely seemed in trouble as they put the Compass bowlers to the sword chasing down the total in a century stand of 139.
Blake Uebergang has been in dynamic form with the bat as he added another undefeated 71 to his season tally of over 300 runs and Dave Mudaliar was keen to improve on his past two performances as he made an undefeated 53.
The victory came up in the 25th over and helps Campbell and Freebairn jump to the top of the table on percentage from the Compass side.
SEE ALSO:
Rivendell Renegades v Staggy Creek Cricket Club
Staggy Creek batted first at McCosker 2 and were able to put together a score of120.
This was mainly on the back of 38 by Will Marshall and 25 to Mark Brabant, Louis Grebert scored a useful 18.
Ryan Campbell took 3-18 and Rohan Guest 2-14 in a solid bowling and fielding performance by the Renegades.
Mitch Duddy was able to take 4 catches in a tidy display behind the stumps.
In reply, the Renegades batted patiently to run down the total with 4-129.
The game was in the balance when the Renegades slipped to 3-''46 but a 56 run partnership between ryan campbell (29) and Will Archer (34) not out saw them to victory as Mitch Duddy made an unbeaten 24 to round a solid effort.
Veteran Mick Kenny was best with the ball for Staggy with 2-39.
Will Marshall and Nick Cumming both chipped in with a wicket.
Glen Innes v Delungra
Unfortunately too many Glen Innes players were unavailable this weekend and they were forced to forfeit to Delungra .
Cricket this coming weekend Dec 3
Staggy Creek CC v Square And Compass CC
Varley Oval / Varley Oval
Delungra CC V Rivendell Renegades CC
McCosker Oval / McCosker 2
Glen Innes V Campbell & Freebairn Rebels
McCosker Oval / McCosker 1
Sunday Dec 4th M A Connolly Cup V Gwydir at Varley Oval
