Square & Compass batted first at Varley Oval against a determined Campbell & Freebairn Side. Compass was in early trouble as they lost both openers early. Jai Tasker made a rapid 30 before he was dismissed. Alex Hull scored briskly as well scoring 330 as well and there were some minor contributors with Jarred white and Tim Torgau both making 14 a piece. Adrian Hall with 2-23 was the best for the Rebels and Chris Wilson also grabbed 3-35. Blake Uebergang also captured two wickets. Compass had been rolled for 134 in under 34 overs.