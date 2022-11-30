There was plenty of fun and entertainment when Australian pop rock band Thirsty Merc played at the Bingara Christmas Concert.
The concert saw more than1500 people turn out for one of the most memorable music events at Gwydir Oval in recent years.
Gwydir Shire Council hosted the event with funding from the NSW government.
Photos by Kim Miller
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
