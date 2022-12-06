The second of Inverell Golf Club's major 4-ball match plays, the Mills Plate, was completed over the weekend.
The Mills Plate is played between pairs that were eliminated in the first round of the Marquart Jug.
Mick Fox and Ross Chilcott defeated Jeremy Tickle and Jason Pomfrett in the final, a very close affair with play going to the 19th hole before the match was decided.
Geoff Caban had a brilliant round on Saturday to take out the Club's December Sutton Insurance Brokers Monthly Mug. Geoff recorded a nett 63, 6 under his handicap to finish 2 shots clear of 2nd placed Matt Sparke.
The past 12 Monthly Mug winners also played off for the 2022 Gold Mug on Saturday. Graham Moore was the winner when he recorded the best score, nett 69, in the playoff.
For the ladies, Jan Frater, nett 73, was the winner of the ladies Monthly Medal playoff.
