Inverell Golf Club hosted the Mills Plate finals

By Dick Hudson
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:20pm, first published December 6 2022 - 3:30pm
Mills Plate winners Mick Fox and Ross Chilcott

The second of Inverell Golf Club's major 4-ball match plays, the Mills Plate, was completed over the weekend.

