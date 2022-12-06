The fisiocrem 2022 GC50 Run Festival was held at Coolangatta over the weekend with runners competing over various distances from 5km to 50km.
The event hosted the National 50km Championships this year.
Runners from Inverell competed in different distances with four taking on the 50km event.
Each of the four was very pleased to finish the event and was happy with their finish time.
Lucy Kauter completed her 50km run in four hours and four minutes to finish fourth in her age group, 30 to 39 years, and 11th overall for the ladies.
Lucy kept her pace up to less than 5min/km for the four hours.
Hayley Nichols also ran well finishing in four hours 27 minutes and placing her 10th in the 30 - 39 years division and 21st of all the ladies.
Jono Alliston and Troy Luxford ran in the 40 - 49 years divisions finishing in just over five hours and six hours respectively. A great effort from each to push on for that length of time.
The winners on the day recorded the eye watering times of just under three hours two minutes for the male, Ben MacCronan from Toowoomba and three hours 24 minutes for the female, Estonian runner Riine Ringi, now living on the Gold Coast.
