The Inverell Times

Inverell runners head to the Gold Coast

By Dick Hudson
Updated December 7 2022 - 9:58am, first published December 6 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kauter, Jono Alliston, Troy Luxford and Hayley Nichols

The fisiocrem 2022 GC50 Run Festival was held at Coolangatta over the weekend with runners competing over various distances from 5km to 50km.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.