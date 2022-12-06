In reply, Renegades were bowled out in the last over just 5 runs from victory. This was on the back of 60 from Ryan Campbell and 38 by Harry King. Renegades were a player short and that proved to be pivotal in the final result as Sam Gilligan was out bowled the first ball of over 40 , leaving Jack Bennett stranded at the non-strikers end. Lex Livermore and John Krauss both took 3 -21 to steer their side to victory. This result allowed Delungra to move into 3rd position on the ladder after a slow start to the season.