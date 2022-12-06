Staggy Creek V Square & Compass
Staggy Creek batted first and were able to muster a score of 9-131. This was on the back of a patient 51 from skipper Troy Brabant. Elijah Kenny did some hitting at the end to make 13 not out. Matt Rose with 3-37 was the leading wicket taker for Compass and skipper Liam Spalding chipped in with 2-7 from his three overs.
Square & Compass chased the runs in a hurry making 1-134 from just 20 overs. A 72 run opening stand set up the win. Matt Rose made 30, skipper Liam Spalding 47 not out and Jai Tasker a whirlwind 49 not out( 11 X 4's) to take the match away from the Creekers. Josh Short was the lone wicket taker for Staggy Creek.
Once again Glen Innes was unable to secure a team and forfeited to ladder leaders Campbell & Freebairn.
In the other match Delungra took on Rivendell Renegades in a close fought match that went down to the last over.
Batting first Delungra made a tidy score of 161in just 29 overs. Hunter Barnett was the top scorer with 39 , Tyson will made 26 and skipper John Krauss 21. Best with the ball for Renegades were Sam Gilligan 4-39 and Harry King 4-38. Delungra will prove very hard to beat if they can bat their full allotment of overs.
In reply, Renegades were bowled out in the last over just 5 runs from victory. This was on the back of 60 from Ryan Campbell and 38 by Harry King. Renegades were a player short and that proved to be pivotal in the final result as Sam Gilligan was out bowled the first ball of over 40 , leaving Jack Bennett stranded at the non-strikers end. Lex Livermore and John Krauss both took 3 -21 to steer their side to victory. This result allowed Delungra to move into 3rd position on the ladder after a slow start to the season.
The season is just over half way with the Rebels and Compass sharing top spot. The remaining matches before Xmas will be important in the context of semi-final positions.
