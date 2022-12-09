The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Photos

The Tingha Tin Festival returned this year with support from Ladybug Projects who secured extra funding for the event

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
December 9 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Tingha Tin Festival returned in style as the community embraced the popular celebration of the towns history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.