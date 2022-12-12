ABOUT 30 kids and a few keen parents took part in the first Inverell Skate League event on the weekend.
The new competition is free with another two events to run over summer.
The idea is for kids to compete in a low-cost event which is inclusive to all skill levels.
It has been made possible due to organiser Rohan Cowley from Apex Inverell while Ladybug Projects helped secure funding from the NSW government for the event.
"What I really liked about it is that the kids were teaching each other how to do things as the day went on.
"Even some of the younger kids were showing the older ones things they knew and they got plenty of praise for that.
"It wasn't about winning, it was about participation and learning some new skills along the way
"It was great to see a few adults join in as well.
"Next time we'll add a few more games where the kids can earn points towards the major prize."
The major prize is worth $600 and will be decided on points at the end of the third event.
No one missed out on participating with the community donating extra skateboards that were repaired ready for use.
Rohan Cowley originally had the idea for the event as part of his work with the NSW Regional Youth Task Force.
Ladybug Projects submitted a grant on behalf of the Tingha Citizens Association and Inverell Apex Club which he is part of.
The event was also supported on the day by the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service.
"I saw a need in my community for engagement with youth between the ages of 12 and 24," he said.
"It's all about keeping them out of trouble and giving them something they can put their energy into."
The next two events will be held on January 14 and February 11 between 10am and 2pm.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
