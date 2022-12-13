ADULTS and children are set to benefit from a joint effort between Inverell community groups in its Christmas Toy Drive.
It started in October with dozens of gifts now wrapped and ready to be sent out to go under the Christmas tree.
"We're giving out as many or even more to elderly people and people with disabilities who aren't going to have friends and family around them during Christmas," organiser Lorraine Brown said.
"It makes a big difference when they know the community really does care about them.
"It's been great having STA FM on board, we've had people get in contact with us who wouldn't normally reach out for help."
The group of volunteers sew and knit crochet and items to charity. It is the first time they have led a toy drive.
The ladies make their own items and have also donated heat packs and other essential items.
"A lot more of us are retired now and we're able to meet a few times a week," Ms Brown said.
"We've got lot's of handmade things from our group as well as a number of donations from the community."
"It's an extremely generous toy drive and a lot of people will do very well out of it."
The Sapphire Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund donated a bag of gifts and $3000 for the group to purchase a new embroidery machine.
If you know of someone who would appreciate a gift please register by email Inverelltingha@sewingforcharity.com
Gifts are being accepted until Friday.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
