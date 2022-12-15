UPGRADES worth $250,000 to the outdoor netball and basketball court at Bingara's Gwydir Oval will soon be complete.
It will be a gamechanger for local sport and help fill the void of not having an indoor multi-purpose hall or undercover space in Bingara.
The project has seen the construction of a large-scale shed with open sides over the existing outdoor courts.
Council and contractors have also worked to replace the entire old and cracked playing surface.
MP Adam Marshall visited the site this week after initial plans for the build were announced in February.
"Gwydir Shire Council has been busy since almost $250,000 in State Government funding was secured earlier this year for the project," Mr Marshall said.
"I cannot wait to see this finished and the community start using it."
It will be a suitable space for the whole family with LED lighting installed along with four aluminium tiered seating encouraging spectators and new competitions.
"Unlike most towns in our region, Bingara does not have an indoor multi-purpose hall or undercover space where the community can participate and enjoy sport out of the weather," Mr Marshall said.
"Protection from the weather will limit future deterioration of the court surface, line markings and back boards, meaning less costly maintenance and upkeep for council.
"With lights allowing play at night the local netball, basketball, junior rugby league, senior league and rugby union clubs will have a space to train out of the sun and rain.
"With play under lights soon on the cards I expect we will see twilight netball and basketball take-off in Bingara, a great opportunity to increase access to sport in the community."
New line marking for netball and basketball is to be put down, too.
Gwydir Shire Council has contributed around $91,000 to the project.
"The improvement to the facilities will promote and attract local and regional sport encouraging economic stimulus to the area not only during construction, but after completion with sporting participants spending money in the local community," Gwydir Shire Council Town Utilities and Plant Manger Andrew Cooper said.
"The project adds value to Gwydir Oval as a sporting precinct and I am confident the facility will be well utilised by the community."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
