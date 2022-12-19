This weekend saw the last matches before Christmas as we go to our summer break.
Unfortunately, Rivendell Renegades were unable to secure a team and forfeited their match to Campbell & Freebairn Rebels. This allows Rebels to maintain their top of the table position.
Glen Innes V Square & Compass
The forfeit allowed Glen Innes to take on Square & Compass at Varley Oval. Compass were able to put up a very strong total of 5-277 from their 40 overs. There were a number of good partnerships as Liam Spalding 32, Matt Rose 49 added79 for the opening wicket. Jai Tasker scored his second century of the season adding 130 with Jarred White who made 49. Tasker finished 104 not out. Georgie Leonard was the best with the ball for Glen Innes snaring 3-46. Nathan Matthews and C Mclelland also took a wicket each.
In reply, Glen Innes could manage 136 on the back of a 68 run partnership between Jackson Binnie who made a solid 44 and Mat Miller who made equally valuable 47. Jai Tasker took 3-11 and Raj Thirupathi 2-22and Joel Jackson 3-19 to roll the Glen Innes side.
Delungra V Staggy Creek
These two teams put on a family/ sponsors day to the delight of their supporters. The game was played at Gum Flat.
Staggy Creek batted first and made a competitive 6-172 from their 20 overs. Tom Nelson top scored with 55 and Mark Brabant churned out a very good 43 and Matt Fox remained 28 not out. Cam Stewart, Jake Baker and Tyson Will all took two wickets each for Delungra.
In reply it was a tight chase as Delungra got over the line to secure a two wicket victory. Jeremy Pilcher made 37, Mitch Stewart 26 but it was 35 not out from Jake Baker that secured victory for Delungra in the 18th over. Mark Brabant took 2-30 and Will Marshall, Noah Brabant, Mick Kenny and Troy Brabant all took a wicket each.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.