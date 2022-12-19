The forfeit allowed Glen Innes to take on Square & Compass at Varley Oval. Compass were able to put up a very strong total of 5-277 from their 40 overs. There were a number of good partnerships as Liam Spalding 32, Matt Rose 49 added79 for the opening wicket. Jai Tasker scored his second century of the season adding 130 with Jarred White who made 49. Tasker finished 104 not out. Georgie Leonard was the best with the ball for Glen Innes snaring 3-46. Nathan Matthews and C Mclelland also took a wicket each.