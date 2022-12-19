There was a wonderful roll up last Saturday to Inverell's last junior golf day for the year.
The games were followed by a sausage sizzle and annual presentations.
At presentation junior convenor, Ben Davis, expressed the clubs thanks to all the volunteers that helped during the year.
Mums, dads and carers were on hand to support the organisers run a very successful junior coaching and golf competition.
Thanks also went to the kids who showed commitment and turned up every fortnight. Appreciation was also shown to the very generous junior golf sponsor, Pierre Pudig from Tait Hino.
Award winners on the day were -
Lucas Carter - Encouragement award.
Chase Thompson and Josh Marshall - Most Improved.
Cali O'Connor - Junior Girl Golfer of the Year.
James Davis - Junior Boy Golfer of the Year.
Monty Watchirs - Junior Open Boys Golfer of the Year.
