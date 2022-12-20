A GROUP of Year 12 students from Inverell High School have raised almost $9000 for a women's and children's refuge.
They chose domestic violence as a charity to raise money locally over a 12-month period, before donating a final amount to Pathfinders.
It involved bake sales, car washes, dress up days, sport events and a charity night which saw them raise a total of $8800.
Inverell High School teacher Julie Clendinning said the group wanted the proceeds to remain in Inverell.
"I was extremely proud of them as they came up with the ideas themselves, I just facilitated it," she said.
They presented a certificate and donation to Pathfinders specialist homelessness support manager Leanne Brown and specialist homelessness support worker Jacqueline Dickson at the Inverell High School Year 12 formal.
"We met them on the night, they were very grounded young adults," Ms Brown said.
"It was great to see who was involved and let them know they did a fantastic job.
"We're ecstatic with how it turned out, it also spreads awareness within a younger group around domestic violence."
Ms Brown said the money would go towards building sustainable outside areas involving chickens to produce eggs and vegetable gardens.
"We're also looking at an upgrade to the children's play area and creating transitional packs for our vulnerable families who are in there," she said.
"A lot of the time they come to us with nothing, so we'll have these packs to help when they move into their own property."
The fundraising started at the end of 2021 when the students began Year 12.
In the new year students continued to come up with creative ideas to raise further funds.
In February on Valentine's Day, students sold roses and chocolates.
They stepped it up in carnival season, taking over the canteen during the school athletics carnival.
It was towards the end of the year, during Muck Up week when the fundraising really started to take off.
It was renamed Charity Week with $2880 coming from the final auction event.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
