Free skating workshops will be held in Ashford, Glen Innes, Inverell and Tingha during the school holidays.
It coincides with the Inverell Skate League which is running its second competition on January 14.
Skateboarding is gaining momentum in the region and kids will have the chance to learn new skills from an experienced team at the workshops.
READ MORE:
Professional instructors from Totem Skateboarding will run clinics in Ashford on Sunday January 8, Inverell on Monday January 9, Tingha on Tuesday January 10 and Glen Innes on Wednesday January 11.
Inverell Shire Council is hosting the first three workshops with Glen Innes Council running its event.
Totem have run workshops and skills sessions at Inverell skate park for several years now.
"Our Learn to Skate Workshop, Community Skate Workshop, and Road Safety Workshop programs are designed to educate and empower young people and families in a fun and inclusive environment," Totem says.
"Through our mentoring, we focus on building the necessary physical, mental and emotional skills needed to use skateparks safely and keep injuries low. Aiming to provide experiences that create a ripple effect of positive impact for the whole community.
"These programs are not only great for activating skateparks during school holidays, but also designed for special celebrations such as skatepark openings, NAIDOC week, youth week celebrations, and ongoing weekend activations."
The clinics will include demonstrations, lessons and giveaways.
Totem ran workshops paid for by Apex Inverell at the venue earlier this year.
It led to local teacher and skater Rohan Cowley establishing the Inverell Skate League to run over summer.
"The workshops went gangbusters and I wanted to organise something where we could keep that momentum going," he said.
Bookings for the Totem workshops are essential and spots are limited.
To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com.au/o/totem-skateboarding-17344408894
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.