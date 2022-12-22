RURAL Aid has distributed more than 700 bales of hay to support farmers in the most flood-affected regions in the state.
It did one of its biggest drops at Forbes on Friday and aims to support families in rural areas.
Ten road trains delivered more than 480 tonnes of hay to the saleyards for Rural Aid's registered primary producers.
Chief executive John Warlters said flood affected farmers are facing a difficult recovery that will last well after Christmas.
"Rural Aid predicts at least a two to three-year recovery for communities, with the funds required to adequately support farmers and families estimated to be in excess of $50 million," Mr Warlters said.
"We're ready to execute an extensive recovery support program based on a tried and tested approach, but we need as much help as we can get.
"Christmas is going to be an enormously difficult time for thousands of our farming families."
In addition to hay, Rural Aid has also been providing flood-affected farmers with financial support, counselling, drinking water deliveries and volunteer assistance.
Mr Warlters thanked the Australian public for its generosity in supporting our mates in the bush.
"We've asked Australians to Buy a Bale for Christmas and they've donated generously to improve our farmers' lives," Mr Warlters said.
"Rural Aid also been buoyed by the support of businesses like Newcrest Mining's Cadia Valley Operations that donated $150,000 to Rural Aid's flood appeal.
"There is still time to donate to help our farmers this Christmas. Every dollar makes a difference to the lives of the farmers who put food the Christmas food on our table and the clothes on our backs."
Forbes cattle breeder Danielle Beard said her property is still covered in floodwaters and thick layers of mud, smothering any grass underneath.
"75% of our property is under water and we're going to have water on our place for another seven months."
She said the bales of hay were exactly what her family needed to help them recover from the flooding event."
We're just so grateful for this hay," Ms Beard said.
To support Rural Aid or make a donation go to: www.buyabale.com.au
