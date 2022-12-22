The Inverell Times
Floods

Rural Aid is distributing hay bales to farmers after wide-spread flooding across New South Wales

By Newsroom
December 22 2022 - 12:00pm
RURAL Aid has distributed more than 700 bales of hay to support farmers in the most flood-affected regions in the state.

