Over the past few years, the families of Bonshaw have had some tough times with droughts, floods and Covid.
This year they decided that it would be a great opportunity for their students to 'give back'.
Each of the nine students who attend Bonshaw Public School, along with their teachers, went to Big W Inverell armed with $50 each to spend.
READ MORE:
The children shopped wisely and thought deeply about the less fortunate children they would be purchasing gifts for.
When each child had made their choices, they then had to decide which gifts they were going to leave under the 'Giving Tree' at Big W and which gifts they were going to take around to STAFM 91.9 Inverell Community Radio Station, which also has a 'Giving Tree'.
The whole experience brought excitement and joy to each of the students.
"We have had lots of conversations about the way this act of kindness is supporting other members of the community that need it most and why it is important," Relieving Principal Hilary Dance-Wilson said.
She said the students at Bonshaw Public School wish all the children and families not as fortunate as their own, a happy Christmas and they hope the children who receive the gifts are excited when they open them on Christmas morning.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.