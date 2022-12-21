After a strong 2022 season, the Inverell Hawks have already begun preparations for an even bigger 2023.
The Hawks have appointed their coaches with Brad Field taking over the men's team, Jack Jeffrey named coach of the under 18s and Ray Craigie tasked with the league tag.
Club president Brock Mathers has stepped down from a coaching role but is excited about the new faces who have put their hands up to coach.
"It doesn't hurt to have a freshen up and a new voice," Mathers said.
"He [men's coach Brad Field] gets along good with everyone and definitely understands the game from a playing point of a view."
The Hawks have already hit the training paddock for pre-season.
"We have got everything in place, started training and everything is looking good," Mathers said.
"We have had a really good turnout, we have been training for over a month.
"Each training session we have had 12 to 15 players there, plus a few girls.
"The numbers are there, it is hard this time of year, everyone is busy and getting sorted for Christmas but it is a good start anyway."
Mathers said the make up of the squad is similar to this year but they are hoping to add a few more.
"We are working on a couple that we are hoping to get back in," he said.
"Our club has a really good vibe and has been for a couple of years now.
"The players know what they get from the club, it is a really tight group, they are all good friends and support each other.
"The culture of the club is the carrot that keeps them coming back."
They've also locked in a host of sponsors, both from within the town limits as well as some out of towners.
The Hawks are also planning another fundraiser for the breast cancer support group.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
