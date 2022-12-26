The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Inverell resident Thea Batterman holds letter close to her heart following death of Queen Elizabeth II | Favourite stories from 2022

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
December 27 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the biggest stories of the year across the world was the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.