Pathfinders have helped families this Christmas with multiple charity events for those in need.
They operate a broad section of programs, projects and services aiming to improve the quality of life and wellbeing for children, youth and families across New England and the Mid North Coast.
The group supported Hope in a Suitcase this year, a not-for-profit organisation that collects everyday items to create suitcases for children entering foster care.
Part of the presents received were brand new bikes in Inverell as well as 80 handmade teddy bears donated by the Red Cross at Kempsey.
In Inverell, a mother and her three girls packed three bags full of items to give to girls the same age entering foster care.
Meanwhile, Gem FM held its annual toy drive to collect toys to donate to Pathfinders and the Salvation Army.
The Pathfinders Specialist Homelessness Service team wrapped the donated presents this week and delivered them to the families that are supported by Pathfinders Homelessness Support Service in Inverell and Glen Innes.
They delivered 65 gifts in Inverell and another 30 to Glen Innes.
The recipients advised these gifts will help alleviate some of the stresses of Christmas allowing the family to enjoy the day.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
