Exotic pests could hitch a ride as holiday-makers return home from across the state

By Mitchell Craig
January 6 2023 - 1:00pm
RESIDENTS in rural areas are being urged to keep an eye out for exotic pests as they return home from holidays across the state.

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

