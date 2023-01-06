RESIDENTS in rural areas are being urged to keep an eye out for exotic pests as they return home from holidays across the state.
Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said it is a vital way to protect the $23 billion agricultural industry in New South Wales.
READ MORE:
"It's important to remember that biosecurity threats don't take a break," Mr Saunders said.
"I encourage everyone, whether you're travelling near or far, to keep your eyes open and report any sightings of exotic wildlife that could put our communities, our environment and our economies at risk.
"Hitchhiking with an unsuspecting motorist is one of the most common ways cane toads and other pests make their way into NSW."
"Authorities suspect a male toad found in Tathra earlier this month likely came in on an interstate vehicle, so remember to check your load for a toad before you return."
The NSW Farmers Association asked the state government to commit to $25 million to fund mitigation and preparedness action that ensures primary producers have the capacity to effectively prepare, respond, and recover from incursions of exotic pests and disease.
The Department of Primary Industries (DPI) responded to several reports of introduced species in 2022, including a four-metre-long Burmese python, a venomous Gila monster (venomous lizard), an iguana, corn snakes and an African spurred tortoise, many of which were illegally kept at properties in Sydney.
"The illegal wildlife trade can be just as devastating to the animal that has been poached as it is to the new environment it has been introduced to," Mr Saunders said.
"Animals should never be forced to go where they don't belong, and if they escape from someone's garage or backyard, it will create a much bigger problem."
NSW DPI 's social media campaign called 'Protect What We Love' helps raise awareness about these types of pests and reminds people to report cases of exotic animals being kept illegally.
All sightings of these animals should be reported to NSW DPI on 1800 680 244 or take a photograph and fill out DPI's unusual animal form.
Cane toad sightings can also be reported to Local Land Services on 1300 795 299.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.