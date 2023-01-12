A NEW Inverell pet food business, Sapphire Nutrition, will aim to employ 60 fulltime locals in its first two years of operation.
The new business venture was officially launched this week under a team of local owners and industry veterans.
The former pet food factory located on Swanbrook Road expects to re-start its production line in the next few months.
The Real Pet Food Company which employed 68 people was closed in 2021 when it switched operation from Inverell to Dubbo.
New factory manager Wes Sims said Sapphire Nutrition's factory launch would provide a huge boost to the New England-North West, creating 60 local jobs within its first 2 years of operation.
With close to 30 years in the pet food manufacturing industry, Mr Sims says he and site manager Peter Oliver believe the time is right to launch a premium dry pet food production facility, with the Australian pet food industry booming and 2.7% growth per annum expected until 2026.
"Today, we are launching a transformational project for Inverell which will not only create jobs but also create a new market for local businesses, with around 80 per cent of raw materials to be sourced within a 150 kilometre radius," Mr Sims said.
"We've received tremendous support already from Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall, local suppliers and major players in the Australian pet food industry who are looking to expand their customised and premium pet food lines".
Products to be manufactured at the facility will be a combination of premium products which will include Sapphire Nutrition's own brand; a suite of boutique brands; and some private label products.
Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall praised the owners for pursuing their new business venture, lauding it as another huge shot-in-the-arm for the Inverell economy.
Local consulting agency Ladybug Projects was also part of the official launch.
"This is really exciting news for the Inverell community," Mr Marshall said.
"It's wonderful to see 60 new full-time jobs will be created and this longstanding processing facility will have new life breathed into it.
"Inverell is a growing community which is on the move and this development is just another tangible sign of the community's exciting future."
With a target factory start date of April, Mr Oliver says custom built technology for the production line is already under development with recruitment to start soon.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
