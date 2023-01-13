FAST-TRACKED payments of more than $20 million will be allocated to councils who urgently need work on damaged roads.
Under the payments, Gwydir Shire Council will receive $3 million, while Uralla Shire Council and Walcha Council will receive $1 million each.
READ MORE:
It comes off the back of flooding events across parts of the state late last year.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said it would help councils get a head-start on damage repairs.
It has been introduced to have the funds available now, rather than waiting for councils to claim the flood damage payments later this year.
"Our top priority is getting our communities who have been impacted by flooding on track to recovery as quickly as possible," Mr Farraway said.
"By putting emergency funding into the bank accounts of our councils faster councils can get on with the job of repairing and rebuilding damaged road and transport infrastructure sooner.
"This new support is on top of more than $60 million in emergency funding already provided to councils devastated by severe weather across the Central West and North Coast last year.
"It's evident more now than ever that we need to build our infrastructure back to be more resilient against mother nature, which is why the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government pushed for the $312.5 million Betterment Program for councils in the Northern Rivers.
"This new, first of its kind, natural disaster funding program allows councils to build back their road and transport infrastructure to withstand extreme weather events, it's the way of the future and will help our great state to come back stronger after a natural disaster."
The three councils were part of 17 LGA's to share the funding.
"This is yet another welcome cash boost for our local councils to crack on with the flood damage repair works without having to wade through piles of paperwork and wait for Transport for NSW to approve the projects," MP Adam Marshall said.
"Our region's councils are responsible for almost all the roads we drive on every day and their staff know every single kilometre best, so advancing this money now makes sense, allowing councils to proceed with the works right now, rather than waiting until later this year.
"Last year was an incredibly wet year and the devastating impact of this on the roads will take a long time and tens of millions of dollars to repair - so every single dollar that government can provide right now makes a world of difference."
List of councils to receive advanced funding:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.