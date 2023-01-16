WHEAT farmer Dave Smith has taken out the major award as regional champion in the Agshows NSW competition.
In a tough year for farmers, Smith's Bristol Farming Partnership of Croppa Creek claimed top honours.
The Northern region winners were announced in Dubbo last night, with Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders presenting Smith an his wife Bronwyn with the award.
Run by AgShows NSW (the peak body for 192 shows), the Suncorp Bank Championship Dryland Field Wheat Competition is judged across four regions ahead of the state final.
Heavy rainfall in 2022 impacted crops sown later in the season, and continued to present hurdles for sponsors throughout the judging process.
"It was incredibly challenging with the flooding and wet weather and sponsors Suncorp needed to go to each farm in each region individually to inspect the wheat," AgShows NSW president Peter Gooch said.
"With so many roads cut off, sometimes a two day judging became three days including huge detours of a couple of hundred kilometres and northern judging was pushed back a full week as Narrabri was entirely flooded.
"Weather makes it incredibly challenging and Suncorp just worked tirelessly to make it happen."
Smith finished with a 7.0 t/ha and score of 209, ahead of Moree's Blake Phillips (6.9 t/ha 205 pts), and 2022 champions, the Browning family of Narromine in third place (6.45 t/ha 197pts).
The competition covers Baradine, Barraba, Bellata, Bingara, Boggabri, Bourke, Burren Junction, Coonamble, Crooble, Croppa Creek, Delungra, Garah, Gilgandra, Gulargambone, Gurley, Inverell, Manilla, Moree, Mungindi, Narrabri, Narromine, North Star, Nyngan, Tottenham, Walgett, Warialda, Warren, and Wee Waa.
Suncorp has sponsored the annual wheat competition for more than 10 years, a tradition Ben Graystone, district manager for northern NSW, said the company is proud to uphold.
"It gives us great pride to be associated with the competition. It keeps our finger on the pulse with what's going on in the farming sector, and it's a good opportunity to meet new customers, reconnect with existing customers and it's a great educational opportunity for our managers, assistants and our graduates," he said.
"This year the team really pulled together to get the judges to where they needed to be and when we did get there, some fantastic crops were being judged and there's still some great crops which is really pleasing to see."
This year's competition was also sponsored by The Land, Lowes Petroleum and Dual Chelate.
