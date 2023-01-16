A NEW talent show is aiming to encourage kids and adults to perform on stage at the Warialda Memorial Hall.
It is open to a wide range of performers including comedians dancers, musicians and aspiring magicians.
Event organiser Sue Smoothy has put a call out for more entries, particularly in the over-18 section.
The junior section will be ideal for first time performers or kids looking to try something new.
"I've been working with council in the social services area since June and trying to think of ways to engage with the young ones," she said.
"We've already tried a few different things with discos and movie nights.
"I like dance, music and poetry, so I thought I'd try and get this one going to see what people might be into.
"There is plenty on in the way of sport out here, but not as much in other areas like this.
"It's a good chance for everyone to get together and have a bit of fun."
Categories include junior (under-18), senior and mixed group (must include a junior participant).
Bingara RSL Club has come on board as a sponsor with cash prizes in each division.
Gwydir Shire Council has been promoting the event in hopes of attracting more numbers.
It will be an ideal show for people trying to fine-tune their skills ahead of other competitions this year.
"We've put it out there that people can come in and have a practice on the stage before the event," Ms Smoothy said.
"I've also told others that they can use it as a bit of a stepping stone before the Bingara Country Music Festival in April.
"I know there is going to be some great musical acts and I was handing out flyers at the Tom Curtin show on the weekend so hopefully that helps spread the word.
"We've also got someone who is going to do some acrobatic work too, so it should be worth a watch for anyone thinking about coming along to watch."
Warialda Rotary will have refreshments available for purchase with the show to start at 3pm.
Entries are open until 5pm Thursday with further updates on the Gwydir Shire Council Facebook page.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
