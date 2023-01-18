MOREE filmmaker Sascha Estens will be the ambassador at the Inverell Shire Council Australia Day ceremony.
Ms Estens is the founder of Rabbit Hop Films - an independent film production company dedicated to telling the stories of rural Australia.
Some of her most recent work saw her cover the floods at Moree where she produced a 14-minute video on the widespread impact and devastation of the event.
Dubbed 'the voice from the bush', Rabbit Hop Films is based in Moree, however she also travels both nationally and internationally for work.
Ms Estens and her team have described what they do as: "A willingness to do whatever it takes to tell a good story.
"We will hang out of cattle mustering helicopters, drive hundreds of kilometres for that crack-of-dawn light, gallop horses across paddocks- we love to crate engaging content that is not only visually beautiful but that connects people to stories or brands in a meaningful way."
She is particularly proud of the fact that many of her pieces are helping reconnect the divide between the city and the country, and humanising the issues rural Australia faces.
In 2017 her business was voted one of the top 10 Regional Online Businesses in Australia by Google and the Regional Australia Online Institute.
In 2018, 2019 and 2020; she was honoured with the role of a Australia Day Ambassador by the Australia Day Council.
Graduating from Sydney University, Australia in 2001 with a Bachelor Degree in Business, majoring in Agricultural Commerce, Sascha worked for a number of years in the grains and cotton industries.
A love of filmmaking saw her complete her film qualification in Sydney in 2007 before commencing her film career in film production roles at Fox Studios, Sydney and later as a freelance director, cinematographer and editor for various film companies.
In 2013, she moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming in the United States - renowned for it's documentary filmmakers - where she honed her skills and learnt from the best.
She returned to Australia five years ago, within which time her filmmaking profile has risen significantly off the back of a number of nationally applauded pieces.
Full details on Australia Day activities at Inverell will be announced early next week.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
